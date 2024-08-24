BeatKing Celebration of Life service to be held in Houston Aug. 29

A celebration of life event will be held to honor iconic Houston rapper and producer BeatKing in Houston.

According to the artist's website and loved ones, the memorial service will be held on Aug. 29 at Bayou City Event Center at 11 a.m. and admission is by ticket only as capacity is limited. There will be a balloon release after at 2 p.m.

Justin "BeatKing" Riley died on Aug. 15 at 39-year-old from a pulmonary embolism, according to his manager.

Those attending the service are asked to wear all black clothing or their favorite BeatKing shirt.

