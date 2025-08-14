'Be a man and turn yourself in': Double amputee robbed at gas station

The Brief A double amputee was robbed at a Houston gas station in late July. Video shows the suspect in the attack near Tidwell Road and Fulton Street A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.



A Houston man who uses a wheelchair says he's still in shock after being pushed to the ground and robbed outside a gas station late last month.

The robbery

What we know:

The attack happened around 4 a.m. July 27 at the Swift gas station near Tidwell and Fulton, according to Houston police.

Surveillance video shows the suspect loitering outside before the assault. The moment of the attack is not captured on camera, but the video shows the victim’s wheelchair tipped over as the suspect walks away, appearing to taunt him.

"I didn’t know this guy was standing right next to me," the victim said. "Before I knew it, I was on the ground. He ran off with my phone, my identification, everything."

The victim

Why you should care:

The victim, a double-amputee whose identity is being hidden for safety reasons, said he couldn’t believe someone would target a person in a wheelchair. He says he had his legs amputated for medical reasons and has been working to get prosthetic legs.

"Be a man and turn yourself in," he said. "If he did this to me, he would do it to someone else. We need to get people like that off the streets. But I forgive him. I’ll forgive him, but he’s got to turn himself in."

People in the area say the victim is well-known and liked, but no one seems to recognize the man who robbed him.

What you can do:

The suspect is still on the streets. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

