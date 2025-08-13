North Houston: Suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting, robbing man in wheelchair

The Brief The incident happened late July outside a convenience store on Tidwell Road. The suspect allegedly pushed a man out of his wheelchair, kicked him, and took items from his pants. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to any felony suspects being charged or arrested.



Houston Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a man in a wheelchair, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information.

Houston crime: Robbery suspect wanted

What we know:

According to police, the robbery happened on July 27 at about 4 a.m. It was outside a convenience store in the 90 block of Tidwell Road, near Fulton Street.

The suspect allegedly approached the victim - who police say had his legs amputated - and pushed him out of his wheelchair. After the victim fell, the suspect kicked him multiple times, then took his wallet and phone from his pants before leaving the scene on foot.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time. Police only described him as a Hispanic man, possibly in his 20's, who was wearing a navy blue shirt and blue pants.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to any felony suspects who end up charged and/or arrested.

Anyone with tips can report them anonymously by doing one of the following:

Call 713-222-TIPS (8477)

Send a tip through Crime-Stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app