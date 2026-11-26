The Brief With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals underway, shoppers are looking for ways to save money. But the Better Business Bureau says scammers are also looking to cash in this holiday season. The BBB is warning consumers to watch out for online shopping scams, especially when browsing unfamiliar websites and social media pages. Leah Napoliello with the Better Business Bureau says scammers often use social media videos and photos to advertise popular products at extremely low prices. And once that purchase is made, there’s another holiday concern: porch pirates.



With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals underway, shoppers are looking for ways to save money. But the Better Business Bureau says scammers are also looking to cash in this holiday season. The BBB is warning consumers to watch out for online shopping scams, especially when browsing unfamiliar websites and social media pages.

What they're saying:

Leah Napoliello with the Better Business Bureau says scammers often use social media videos and photos to advertise popular products at extremely low prices.

"You want to be careful when you are shopping online," Napoliello said. "A lot of people impulsively stumble across videos or photos selling products on social media for very low prices, and it’s for an unfamiliar company."

She says some shoppers never receive their orders, while others end up with products that look nothing like what was advertised.

"They never receive that item, or what they receive is an inferior version of that item. It doesn’t look like what was pictured online, and then they can’t get their money back."

The BBB says shoppers should be especially cautious of deals that seem too good to be true. Scammers often advertise popular, expensive items at prices significantly lower than what other retailers are offering.

Consumers should also be careful about AI-generated photos and videos that can make products look more appealing than they really are. Before purchasing from an unfamiliar website, the BBB recommends doing some research.

"If you are checking out a business new to you, you want to check to see where they’re located, how long they’ve been in operation, and if they have a customer service line or a way to contact them if there’s any issue with a return or exchange," Napoliello said.

Shoppers can also visit https://BBB.org to check business ratings, customer complaints and reviews. The BBB’s Scam Tracker service allows consumers to search for reported scams.

Napoliello says it’s important to independently verify a business and the products it’s selling before making a purchase.

Watch for porch pirates

And once that purchase is made, there’s another holiday concern: porch pirates.

The BBB says package theft can become more common during the busy holiday shopping season.

"You want to make sure you’re tracking the package and exactly when it arrives," Napoliello said. "You don’t want to just let it sit out there for a long period of time because it is vulnerable to these types of porch pirates."

The BBB recommends having someone home to bring the package inside, asking a trusted neighbor or family member to pick it up, or even having the order shipped to your workplace.

Napoliello says taking a few extra precautions before and after making an online purchase can help shoppers avoid scams and keep their holiday deliveries safe.