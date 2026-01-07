Bond denied for Baytown student charged with classmate's death

The Brief A judge denied bond for 18-year-old Audre Matthews, who is charged with the death of 16-year-old Andrew Meismer. A Goose Creek CISD criminal investigator spoke as a witness during Matthews' bond hearing. Defense attorneys stated there wasn't direct evidence of criminal conduct.



A judge on Wednesday denied bail for an 18-year-old student charged with murder in the death of a classmate who was allegedly stabbed inside a Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District high school classroom last month.

Baytown student stabbing: Suspect bond denied

Aundre Matthews

What we know:

Aundre Matthews, 18, is accused in the Dec. 17 stabbing of Andrew Meismer, 16, at Sterling High School. Meismer later died from his injuries.

Wednesday’s hearing marked Matthews’ second appearance in court since the stabbing.

Goose Creek CISD investigator testifies

What they're saying:

Prosecutors formally moved to deny bail during the hearing, calling Cory Scott, a criminal investigator with Goose Creek CISD, as their sole witness. Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare and members of his office were present.

Scott testified that he responded to the school after reports of a stabbing and documented what he described as extensive blood inside a science classroom. Photographs of the scene were introduced into evidence over defense objections, with defense attorneys stating they had not previously reviewed the images.

According to Scott, a lab table had been overturned and "copious amounts of blood" were visible on the floor and throughout the classroom. He testified investigators learned the incident stemmed from an argument between Matthews and Meismer over a vape pen.

Scott said he reviewed school surveillance video from common areas and noted there were no cameras inside classrooms or bathrooms. The judge paused the hearing to allow defense attorneys to view portions of the video before testimony continued.

Scott testified that shortly before 11 a.m., Matthews and Meismer entered a classroom after completing testing. A science teacher later told investigators that Meismer asked to use the restroom, followed shortly by Matthews making the same request. Moments later, another student alerted the teacher to a fight inside the classroom.

When the teacher entered the room, Scott testified, Matthews was seen holding Meismer in a chokehold. The teacher struggled to separate the two and eventually twisted Matthews’ nose to break the hold. Another teacher later told investigators Meismer was covered in blood.

Scott testified that Matthews appeared to be smiling as he was escorted from the classroom and that multiple students reported seeing him lick his fingers after being restrained by staff. Several students also told investigators they heard Matthews say to teachers, "He owed me money, so I stabbed him," Scott testified.

According to testimony, Meismer suffered a punctured artery in the throat area.

Scott said students later expressed concern about school safety and confusion over whether the campus had been placed on a lockdown or a "hold." In Scott’s opinion, a full lockdown would not have been appropriate based on the information he had at the time.

Defense's side

The other side:

During cross-examination, Scott acknowledged he did not personally witness the stabbing and had no firsthand knowledge of what occurred inside the classroom.

He also said he did not know whether Meismer routinely carried scissors or any other object that could be used as a weapon. Scott testified he observed a pair of broken glasses at the scene, which could indicate a struggle.

Defense attorneys argued prosecutors improperly relied on Matthews’ school disciplinary history, calling the records hearsay, unauthenticated, and a violation of due process. They also said much of the evidence presented during the hearing had not previously been disclosed to the defense.

Prosecutors countered that the records were obtained directly from the school district and were properly introduced. The judge overruled the defense objections, allowing the disciplinary records into evidence.

The defense urged the court to set a reasonable bond, arguing prosecutors failed to show Matthews posed a flight risk and had presented no direct evidence of criminal conduct. Attorneys also said testimony reflected fear stemming from a lack of information during the incident, not fear of Matthews himself, and noted Matthews was a special education student.

Prosecutors argued the severity of the alleged offense justified denying bail, citing testimony that it took more than a minute for staff to pull Matthews off Meismer, that students witnessed the attack, and that the incident disrupted the entire campus. They also referenced prior allegations involving knives and inappropriate conduct.

Decision made

Dig deeper:

In her ruling, Judge Detoto said photographs from the scene were "disturbing," particularly because the incident occurred around other children, and referenced a history of allegations involving weapon possession.

Bail was denied.

