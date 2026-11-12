Charges possible for now-former Baytown detective over alleged Flock misuse

The Brief Baytown Police say they've completed their investigation regarding allegations of a now-former detective misusing the department's Flock system. Officials say the detective resigned during the investigation. It's up to the Harris County District Attorney's Office whether the person will be charged.



Baytown Police officials say a case has been presented against a now-former detective who allegedly misused the department's Flock system.

Baytown: Now-former detective accused of Flock misuse

What we know:

Baytown Police say they investigated former Detective Ken Pascual on allegations of him misusing the Flock License Plate Reader (LPR) System. Officials say Pascual resigned from the department during the investigation.

Baytown Police reportedly worked with the Harris County District Attorney's Office in the investigation, then presented the findings to the office's Public Integrity Division at the end of August.

Officials announced on Thursday that the case is still being reviewed. It'll be up to the District Attorney's Office whether Pascual will be charged.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the allegations and investigation are not available.

It's not clear what charges could be filed against Pascual.