Leaking truck with compressed methane blocking La Porte street Highway 225

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The La Porte Fire Department blocked off a street by Highway 225 to handle a HAZMAT incident.

La Porte traffic: HAZMAT scene near Highway 225

The scene is on Old La Porte Road near the eastbound side of Highway 225, just west of Highway 146.

The city's emergency management office says the fire department was called to a leak from a box truck carrying compressed methane. They're now working with the facility to ventilate the vehicle.

There is no estimate for when the scene will be clear, but officials noted that the ventilation is a "slow process."

A Harris County Hazmat crew is at the scene and in a neighborhood just south of the facility. The crew reportedly has not detected any issues past the fence line.

Emergency officials emphasized that there is no evacuation order or a shelter-in-place in effect.