Baytown crash: On-duty officer, at least two children injured, officials say

By and
Updated  October 23, 2025 9:01pm CDT
Traffic
Baytown crash injures officer, at least 2 children, officials say

A Baytown street was closed off Thursday night following a major crash that sent an officer and at least two juveniles to hospitals. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle spoke to authorities at the scene.

The Brief

    • A crash has blocked off West Baker Road from Village Lane to Country Club Drive.
    • Baytown officials say the crash involved a police officer and a van.
    • The officer and two children were reportedly flown to hospitals. Other minors

BAYTOWN - A major crash allegedly involving an officer and multiple juveniles has blocked off lanes in Baytown, according to officials.

Baytown, TX: Major crash reported

What we know:

The crash is impacting West Baker Road from Village Lane to Country Club Drive.

Those near the scene are asked to avoid the area as first responders assist in this accident.

Baytown crash involving officer, children | Full police report

An on-duty Baytown officer and "several juvenile passengers" were injured following a crash Thursday on West Baker Road. Baytown Police Lieutenant Aaron Crowell provided information at the scene.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to Baytown PD Lt. Aaron Crowell, the crash involved an on-duty officer in a marked patrol vehicle and a van with "several juvenile passengers."

The officer and two children from the van were reportedly flown to hospitals via LifeFlight. 

The driver of the van was treated at the scene. Other juveniles were reportedly taken to hospitals via ambulance.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the officer and juveniles are unknown at this time.

It's not clear how many juveniles were in the van at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No one involved has been identified.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: City of Baytown and Baytown Police Department

