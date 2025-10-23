The Brief A crash has blocked off West Baker Road from Village Lane to Country Club Drive. Baytown officials say the crash involved a police officer and a van. The officer and two children were reportedly flown to hospitals. Other minors



A major crash allegedly involving an officer and multiple juveniles has blocked off lanes in Baytown, according to officials.

Baytown, TX: Major crash reported

What we know:

The crash is impacting West Baker Road from Village Lane to Country Club Drive.

Those near the scene are asked to avoid the area as first responders assist in this accident.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to Baytown PD Lt. Aaron Crowell, the crash involved an on-duty officer in a marked patrol vehicle and a van with "several juvenile passengers."

The officer and two children from the van were reportedly flown to hospitals via LifeFlight.

The driver of the van was treated at the scene. Other juveniles were reportedly taken to hospitals via ambulance.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the officer and juveniles are unknown at this time.

It's not clear how many juveniles were in the van at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No one involved has been identified.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.