Baytown, Texas Amber Alert: Officials searching for 16-year-old Brayan Martinez

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday evening in Baytown.

Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Brayan Martinez.

Martinez was last seen in the 300 block of Graham Street in Baytown around 6:15 p.m.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic male, 5'11" tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Martinez was last seen wearing a black pull over shirt, gray pants, and brown shoes.

If you have any information on where Martinez is, contact the Goose Creek CISD Police Department at (281) 707-3308.