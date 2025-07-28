Baytown murder suspect apprehended in Louisiana after father found dead in fire

article

The Brief A Baytown man has been charged with murder after his 73-year-old father was found dead in a house fire. Clinton Hadley, 40, was arrested in Louisiana on the same day as the fire for unrelated charges before being charged with murder. The official cause of the father's death is still pending as authorities work to extradite the suspect to Texas.



A Baytown man has been charged with murder after his father was found dead inside a burning home earlier this week.

What we know:

On Monday, July 21, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Chilton Drive in reference to a house fire.

While extinguishing the fire, the Baytown Fire Department located a deceased individual inside the residence.

Baytown detectives responded to the scene and immediately began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The deceased was identified as 73-year-old Floyd Hadley.

No other injuries were reported.

The official cause of death is pending the results of the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Baytown Police Department has charged 40-year-old Clinton Hadley with the murder of his father, both of Baytown.

Dig deeper:

Using investigative tools such as NCIC (National Crime Information Center), a nationwide law enforcement database and Flock Safety technology, detectives were able to quickly identify and locate the suspect. A BOLO (Be on the Look Out) was entered into the NCIC system to aid in the search.

On the same day as the fire, Clinton Hadley was arrested in Slidell, Louisiana, on unrelated charges.

Baytown detectives presented the case to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, who then accepted murder charges against Hadley.

What they're saying:

"From the officers who first responded to the scene, to the arson investigators with the Baytown Fire Department, to our dedicated detectives, and our partners at the Louisiana State Police and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office who assisted in the arrest. This was a true team effort," said Chief John Stringer of the Baytown Police Department.

"Thanks to the technology used in this case, we were able to quickly identify and locate the suspect. Because of that swift coordination, another dangerous individual is now off our streets. I’m proud of the professionalism and commitment shown at every level of this case."

What's next:

Baytown Police are currently working with Louisiana authorities to have him extradited to Texas.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.