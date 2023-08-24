A Baytown man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend in 2020. He stabbed her to death at a motel where they were staying.

"Domestic violence, like in this case, is insidious because it escalates and can intensify with almost no warning, and that is why we take all cases of domestic violence so seriously," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "Our hearts go out to the family who lost a loving mother, a woman who was still a caretaker for one of her children, in a senseless act of violence."

Dantravias Jamal McNeil, 35, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to murder in the death of 47-year-old Katy Houck on August 17, 2020.

McNeil and Houck, who were in a dating relationship, checked in together at a motel in the 7200 block of Garth Road in Baytown. Hours later, Baytown police officers responded to a disturbance call and found McNeil hysterical with a knife nearby.

Houck was found alive in a puddle of blood inside the hotel room and was taken to the hospital where she later died. She had been stabbed at least 27 times, including twice in the heart.

McNeil was arrested at the scene.

Even though he pleaded guilty to murder, he still claimed he was acting in self-defense and asked the judge to sentence him to the minimum prison sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Garcia, who is assigned to the DA’s Domestic Violence Division, and ADA Renee Serrato prosecuted the case.

"The defendant has a long criminal history including three prior convictions for domestic violence in which he claimed that he was the victim," Garcia said. "Even though he pleaded guilty, he still didn’t take responsibility for what he did, so we are glad that he was sentenced to what amounts to a life sentence."