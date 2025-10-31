The Brief An officer, five children, and their mother were involved in a crash on Oct. 23. Baytown PD says the two-year veteran was heading to a weapons call when the crash happened. Police confirm two of the children have since been pronounced deceased. Fundraisers are being held to support the family involved in the crash.



Two children have died following a crash in Baytown that involved an officer, according to Baytown PD.

Baytown crash involving officer

The backstory:

On Oct. 23 at around 7:10 p.m., units of the Baytown Police Department were called to the intersection of West Baker Road and Country Club Drive. When they arrived, they learned an on-duty officer in a marked patrol vehicle was involved in a crash with a 2023 Honda Odyssey.

The officer injured his leg in the crash and was taken by Life Flight for medical treatment, officials said. He has since been released.

According to Baytown police, a woman was driving the Odyssey with five minors as passengers. Two of the kids were taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital. The woman and the three other kids were treated at the scene.

Baytown officers who responded to the crash immediately provided life-saving measures until Baytown EMS arrived, reports say.

In their first update, Baytown PD said Officer Michael Hightower, a two-and-a-half-year veteran with the department, was going to assist with a weapons call when the crash happened. Allegedly, witness statements and in-car video determined Officer Hightower had a green light and the right of way.

Latest information

What we know:

In a second update, Baytown PD confirmed that two of the children involved in the crash have been pronounced deceased.

Two other siblings from the crash are said to still be in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police are not naming the family, but they say the children who passed away were eight and ten years old.

What they're saying:

This tragedy leaves us without words. Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for everyone impacted. As a father I feel this loss deeply and my heart breaks for everyone involved. We extend our sincerest condolences to the family during this heartbreaking time. — Baytown Police Chief John Stringer via Baytown PD social media.

Community supports Russel family

The Baytown community is coming together to support the Russell family who were involved in the crash that left their five children seriously injured.

On Oct. 28, a family friend told FOX 26 that the two boys, ages 8 and 10, have no brain activity, while their three sisters — ages 16, 14, and 3 — remain hospitalized with injuries.

As the investigation continues, Baytown Little League is stepping up to help. The league has organized a raffle fundraiser to raise money for the Russells during this difficult time.

"It just hits so close to home when it’s so close in the community, and you know these people," said Lily Sharp of Baytown Little League. "They are such a big family, and a lot of people know them and what they’ve done for the community. It’s shaken everyone up pretty badly."

Another fundraiser has already raised almost $50,000 for the family.