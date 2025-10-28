Details released on Baytown officer involved in crash that injured 5 children
BAYTOWN, Texas - Baytown Police have released more details from the perspective of the officer involved in the crash that injured him, a woman, and five children last Thursday.
The backstory:
On Thursday around 7:10 p.m., units of the Baytown Police Department were called to the intersection of West Baker Road and Country Club Drive. When they arrived, they learned an on-duty officer in a marked patrol vehicle was involved in a crash with a 2023 Honda Odyssey.
The officer injured his leg in the crash and was taken by Life Flight for medical treatment, officials said.
According to Baytown police, a woman was driving the Odyssey with five minors as passengers. Two of the kids were taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital. The woman and the three other kids were treated at the scene.
Baytown officers who responded to the crash immediately provided life-saving measures until Baytown EMS arrived, reports say.
New information
What we know:
An update from Baytown PD says Officer Michael Hightower, a two-and-a-half-year veteran with the department, was going to assist with a weapons call when the crash happened.
Allegedly, witness statements and in-car video determined Officer Hightower had a green light and the right of way.
The officer has since been released from the hospital.
What we don't know:
No one else has been identified at this time.
There is no information regarding the other victims' conditions.
What they're saying:
The Source: Baytown Police Department and previous FOX 26 reporting.