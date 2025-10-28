Expand / Collapse search
Details released on Baytown officer involved in crash that injured 5 children

Published  October 28, 2025 5:06pm CDT
Baytown
    • An officer, a woman, and five children were injured in a crash on West Baker Road and Country Club Drive.
    • Baytown PD says the two-year veteran was heading to a weapons call when the crash happened.
    • The officer has been released from the hospital. He and two children were flown to hospitals from the scene.

BAYTOWN, Texas - Baytown Police have released more details from the perspective of the officer involved in the crash that injured him, a woman, and five children last Thursday.

The backstory:

On Thursday around 7:10 p.m., units of the Baytown Police Department were called to the intersection of West Baker Road and Country Club Drive. When they arrived, they learned an on-duty officer in a marked patrol vehicle was involved in a crash with a 2023 Honda Odyssey.

The officer injured his leg in the crash and was taken by Life Flight for medical treatment, officials said.

According to Baytown police, a woman was driving the Odyssey with five minors as passengers. Two of the kids were taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital. The woman and the three other kids were treated at the scene.

Baytown officers who responded to the crash immediately provided life-saving measures until Baytown EMS arrived, reports say.

New information

What we know:

An update from Baytown PD says Officer Michael Hightower, a two-and-a-half-year veteran with the department, was going to assist with a weapons call when the crash happened.

Allegedly, witness statements and in-car video determined Officer Hightower had a green light and the right of way.

The officer has since been released from the hospital.

What we don't know:

No one else has been identified at this time.

There is no information regarding the other victims' conditions.

What they're saying:

The Source: Baytown Police Department and previous FOX 26 reporting.

