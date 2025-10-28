Details released on Baytown officer involved in crash that injured 5 children

The Brief An officer, a woman, and five children were injured in a crash on West Baker Road and Country Club Drive. Baytown PD says the two-year veteran was heading to a weapons call when the crash happened. The officer has been released from the hospital. He and two children were flown to hospitals from the scene.



Baytown Police have released more details from the perspective of the officer involved in the crash that injured him, a woman, and five children last Thursday.



The backstory:

On Thursday around 7:10 p.m., units of the Baytown Police Department were called to the intersection of West Baker Road and Country Club Drive. When they arrived, they learned an on-duty officer in a marked patrol vehicle was involved in a crash with a 2023 Honda Odyssey.

The officer injured his leg in the crash and was taken by Life Flight for medical treatment, officials said.

According to Baytown police, a woman was driving the Odyssey with five minors as passengers. Two of the kids were taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital. The woman and the three other kids were treated at the scene.

Baytown officers who responded to the crash immediately provided life-saving measures until Baytown EMS arrived, reports say.

New information

What we know:

An update from Baytown PD says Officer Michael Hightower, a two-and-a-half-year veteran with the department, was going to assist with a weapons call when the crash happened.

Allegedly, witness statements and in-car video determined Officer Hightower had a green light and the right of way.

The officer has since been released from the hospital.

What we don't know:

No one else has been identified at this time.

There is no information regarding the other victims' conditions.

What they're saying:

The Baytown Police Department remains committed to conducting a complete, thorough, transparent investigation in coordination with our partner agencies. Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses. — Baytown Police Department