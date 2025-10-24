On-duty Baytown officer, 2 children injured in crash taken to hospital by Life Flight

A major crash involving a Baytown police officer and a vehicle carrying multiple kids is being investigated by the Baytown Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team.

Baytown crash update

What we know:

On Thursday around 7:10 p.m., units of the Baytown Police Department were called to the intersection of West Baker Road and Country Club Drive. When they arrived, they learned an on-duty officer in a marked patrol vehicle was involved in a crash with a 2023 Honda Odyssey.

The officer injured his leg in the crash and was taken by Life Flight for medical treatment, officials said. He was last reported in stable condition.

According to Baytown police, a woman was driving the Odyssey with five minors as passengers. Two of the kids were taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital. The woman and the three other kids were treated at the scene.

Baytown officers who responded to the crash immediately provided life-saving measures until Baytown EMS arrived, reports say.

What we don't know:

It has not been released what could have caused the crash.

Also, the extent of the injuries to the children is unknown.

What they're saying:

"This is a tragedy for everyone involved and impacted by this event," said Police Chief John Stringer. "Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with the children and family involved, as well as our officer, the officer’s family, and the Baytown officers who responded to the scene. While this has been a difficult time for everyone, we are grateful that our officer is in stable condition. The department’s Traffic Reconstruction Team is investigating in accordance with standard procedures and is cooperating fully to ensure a transparent and factual review of this incident. We ask for patience and objectivity from the community as we gather all information, which may take some time. I would also like to recognize the professional and compassionate response of our officers who provided aid to all involved."