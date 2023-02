Bayshore parking garage collapse, chief 'confident' of no injuries

A Bayshore parking garage partially collapsed Thursday, Feb. 23.

North Shore Fire/Rescue Chief Robert Whitaker said, based on a review of the town center's security video, officials are "very confident" nobody was hurt or trapped in the pile of rubble and snow.

Whitaker said the dispatch call came in around 12:15 p.m. It happened at the Silver Spring Parking Garage, which is set back from Port Washington and extends east toward the town center's interior roads. The ramp from the third level fell to the ground level in what Whitaker described as a pancake-style collapse.

"I felt like I was in danger for my life, like the earthquakes was crazy. I felt it like – it was intensified," a witness, who told FOX6 he reported the collapse, said.

"I was coming down, maybe five minutes before I left, I heard a big ‘boom,' and I was like – I didn’t think nothing of it. I thought it was a earthquake," another witness told FOX6 News. "Next thing you know, I come down to get out the parking structure, I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t think I’m getting out of here today.’"

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Parking garage collapse at Bayshore

Two cars were smashed and others are stuck on the third level of the structure – possibly for months, Whitaker said – because the now-collapsed ramp was the only path to that level. He said the owners of the crushed cars confirmed no one was in the cars at the time, meaning the only chance a person is under the rubble would be if there was a pedestrian. Whitaker said, based on the security video, there does not appear to have been anyone walking in the area at the time, and no potential victims have been reported missing.

Large amounts of snow remain piled on top of the collapsed portions of the structure. Whitaker said it is "likely" that the weight of the snow was a factor in the collapse, but that has not been confirmed. Whitaker said the snow could possibly weigh as much as 20 pounds per square foot, but it has not been confirmed. Crews will work to melt the snow as a means of clearing the scene, taking caution that rubble may shift.

Crews work to melt snow after parking garage collapse at Bayshore

Assistance from the Milwaukee Fire Department Heavy Urban Rescue Team (HURT) was requested due to the type of incident.