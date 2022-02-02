Bayou City Buzz: Tubi honoring Black History Month

Tubi is honoring Black History Month with an all-new original musical drama HOWARD HIGH produced by Marques Houston.

You may already know the producer Marques Houston, former member of the 90’s group Immature and starred as Roger on the series Sister Sister. He has once again teamed up with Music executive and filmmaker, Chris Stokes.

HOWARD HIGH follows a high school musical group that must compete against a rival school in order to save their arts program, while also battling issues from the inside. An entertaining and fun-loving film also sheds light on the challenges students and school arts programs face in underfunded neighborhoods.

Chris Stokes directed "You Got Served" and wanted that same energy of singing, dancing, battle, and passion.

The lead role is played by Director Chris Stokes’ daughter Chrissy Stokes, former actress on Southland with Regina King. The show also features 90’s boy band stars and legendary R&B singer, Keith Sweat.

HOWARD HIGH is streaming on the free streaming service Tubi.