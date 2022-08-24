Battleship Texas leaving La Porte for repairs at end of month

article

Battleship Texas is leaving La Porte at the end of the month.

The historic ship is scheduled to depart San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site on August 31 for an extensive repair project at Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation's shipyard in Galveston.

The ship, which is more than 100 years old and was involved in both World Wars, was opened to the public one last time in March before undergoing preparations for the move.

In the early morning hours on August 31, the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, parts of Independence Parkway, and the Lynchburg Ferry will be closed until the ship moves past the Lynchburg Ferry.

According to the Battleship Texas Foundation, the ship should pass the Texas City Dike and Seawolf Park around early to mid-afternoon and be in Galveston by mid to late afternoon.

On its journey, the foundation says you may catch a good glimpse of the ship, if permitted by local authorities, from Bayland Island, Texas City Dike, Seawolf Park, and Pier 21.

The foundation will also livestream the departure on their Youtube page.