Bath & Body Works Candle Day: All 3-wick candles $9.95 from Dec. 6-8

It's the most wonderful smelling time of the year! Bath & Body Works 13th annual Candle Day sale is back for another year.

Beginning Saturday until Sunday, all three-wick candles will be available for customers at a discounted price of $9.95, a decrease from their usual value of $24.95. The sale is available in-store and online.

Loyalty members can get access to the sale on Friday, in-store and online.

Many popular scents will be available, including Peppermint Bark, Fresh Balsam, and Bright Christmas Morning. Candle Day will also feature new candles, such as Bridgerton-themed candles, Sugar Cookie, Merry Mimosa, Christmas Cider, and more!

