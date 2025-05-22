BARC waving adoption fees this Saturday, Sunday thanks to generous donation from FOX 26 viewer

The Brief BARC is waiting all adoption fees this weekend thanks to a generous donation by a FOX 26 viewer. Businessman Randy Hartley donated $6,000 to BARC. As a result, the adoption fees were waived.



BARC is waving all adoption fees on Saturday and Sunday, and it's all thanks to a FOX 26 viewer's generous donation.

What they're saying:

"Cats, dogs, turtles, horses, makes no difference. I love them all," said businessman Randy Hartley. "I want them all to have a chance for life."

Randy donated $6,000 to BARC.

"We can completely waive adoption fees this Saturday and Sunday," said Cory Stottlemyer, BARC's Director of Communications. "This is huge for us."

"We have an animal for everybody. We have all types of breeds, all ages, all sizes," Cory said.

Why you should care:

BARC will be open from noon until 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The waived adoption fees include spay or neuter, surgery, microchip, and all vaccinations.

That's a huge savings when spay and neuter surgeries cost at least $200.

Puppies and kittens are also available free of charge.

"It's not about me, it's not about people. It's all about the animals and saving lives," Hartley said.

What you can do:

For more information, you can visit BARC's website by clicking here.