Baller turned barista, Tomball native Jimmy Butler does it all

Jimmy Butler is making the most of his time in the NBA bubble.

The former Tomball Cougar isn't just a star on the court, he's a coffee connoisseur.

The 31-year-old hooper turned his downtime into a lucrative business selling coffee out of his room in Orlando.

Expensive Taste

Fresh off a double-double Butler would serve you up a batch of his finest for a fee of $20.

It's the same price for a small, medium, or large cup over at Big Face Coffee.

"Two smalls for $50," Bam Adebayo told ESPN's, Malika Andrews.

According to reporters in the NBA bubble, the small forward got a French Press in his room and never looked back.

No freebies either, championship or no championship, Butler told reporters.

What started as a joke out of his room is now legit, with merch and even the interest of sponsors, per ESPN reports.

RELATED: From Tomball to top tier: How tough times prepped Jimmy Butler for an NBA title shot

There was even a bit of a rivalry going inside as a team trainer attempted to undercut Butler's profit by selling his product (Liitle Face Coffee) at a more modest price of $5.

Bottomline the team is having fun, these days that's all you can ask for.