Galveston County: Man charged following deadly shooting near Bacliff supermarket

A man is dead and another has been arrested after a fight turned deadly in Bacliff, according to Galveston County officials.

Galveston County crime: Deadly Bacliff shooting

What we know:

At about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a Galveston County deputy allegedly saw a disturbance near the Meera Mexican Food Market on Grand Avenue.

The disturbance was then determined to be an active shooting. The suspect was caught by deputies outside the market.

Andrew Payne (Photo courtesy of the Galveston County Sheriff's Office)

Based on an initial investigation, it's believed that 35-year-old Andrew Payne and 56-year-old Adam Bolden got into an argument that escalated into a fight. Officials believe Payne pulled out a gun during the fight and shot Bolden.

Authorities say Bolden was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased.

Currently, Payne is said to be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and resisting arrest. His total bond amount has been set for $201,500.

Detectives are working with the Galveston County District Attorney's Office to determine if other charges will be filed.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if the suspect and victim knew each other before the alleged incident.