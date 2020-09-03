Babysitter arrested for suspected drunk driving with six-year-old child in vehicle

article

A six-year-old child is back with their parents after a babysitter was caught driving while intoxicated.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 8400 block of FM 1960 Bypass Road in Humble on Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver, identified as Nicole Davis, attempting to leave the scene.

Constable deputies tried to make contact with Davis when she backed her vehicle without safety, hitting a patrol vehicle.

Davis was then detained and displayed several signs of intoxication. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were given and she was found to be driving while intoxicated.

Deputies also found an open alcohol beverage and the six-year-old child inside the vehicle.

The child was released to the parents, who arrived on scene. Child Protective Services were contacted and advised the facts of this case.

"Nicole Davis was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Driving While Intoxicated with Child Passenger," Constable Herman said in a statement.

Davis had two prior DWI convictions.