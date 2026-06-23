Axiom Space redomiciles in Texas

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The Brief Axiom Space announced it was redomiciling in Texas. The move puts its legal headquarters in line with its physical headquarters in Houston. According to the governor's office, Texas has more than 150,000 aerospace workers.



Axiom Space, a commercial human space exploration company, announced they have redomiciled in Texas.

The move puts its legal headquarters in line with the company's operational headquarters in Houston.

What they're saying:

"Texas has been the launchpad of spaceflight since its inception," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "We welcome Axiom Space's decision to make Texas its legal residence and look forward to the progress they will achieve in our state. Those who reach for the stars do so from the great state of Texas."

According to the governor's office, Texas has more than 150,000 aerospace workers.

"Texas has demonstrated, consistently and deliberately, that it wants innovative companies to thrive here, and has built the policy and regulatory framework to back that up," Dr. Jonathan Cirtain, CEO and President of Axiom Space, said. "For Axiom Space, establishing Texas as both our operational and legal home puts us squarely in a state that understands our mission, supports our industry, and shares in what we are working to achieve."

In a release from Axiom, the company said Texas is "actively transforming into the nerve center of the new space economy."

Texas established the Space Exploration and Aeronautics Research Fund in 2023, which allowed for the allocation of $150 million in grants for research, infrastructure and technology development. In 2025, they added another $300 million.

Axiom was awarded a $5.5 million grant through the program to advance its orbital computing capabilities.