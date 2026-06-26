Automated license plate reader helps DPS locate children from AMBER Alert in Houston

The Brief Two missing children were recovered following a statewide AMBER Alert thanks to an automated license plate reader, according to Texas DPS. Officials said the statewide alert was issued out of Bexar County earlier this week for Escarleth Vasquez, 15, and Alejandro Vasquez, 1. As part of their investigation, Special Agents utilized data from Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) to track a suspect vehicle that had traveled to Converse and back to an apartment complex in the Houston area, officials stated.



Two missing children were recovered following a statewide AMBER Alert thanks to an automated license plate reader, according to Texas DPS.

Children behind Texas AMBER Alert issuance located in Houston thanks to automated license plate reader

What we know:

Officials said the statewide alert was issued out of Bexar County earlier this week.

Escarleth Vasquez, 15, and Alejandro Vasquez, 1, were located safe in Houston on Thursday.

Officials said on June 22 at the request of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), DPS CID Special Agents in San Antonio began assisting in a missing persons investigation involving Escarleth and Alejandro Vasquez from Converse.

As part of the investigation, officials said DPS CID Special Agents requested the issuance of a statewide AMBER Alert – which generated thousands of tips and helped Special Agents accelerate their investigation.

As part of their investigation, Special Agents utilized data from Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) to track a suspect vehicle that had traveled to Converse and back to an apartment complex in the Houston area, officials stated.

DPS CID in San Antonio coordinated with DPS CID in Houston to respond to the apartment complex, where they ultimately located both Escarleth and Alejandro safe on June 25, 2026.

The investigation is ongoing in connection to the case.