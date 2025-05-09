Auto dealers report brisk business before tariffs bring higher prices
HOUSTON - Auto dealers typically keep two to three months worth of inventory on hand, which means the vehicles on lots right now got here before tariffs tacked-on any extra cost.
While the specifics of what gets tariffed and what doesn't gets more complicated by the day, dealers say consumers are not waiting to find out.
‘We’re seeing a lot of folks rush in’
What they're saying:
"We're seeing a lot of activity on the showroom floor," says Bill Denton, President and COO of the Allen Samuels Auto Group, "We're seeing a lot of folks rush in, take advantage of what's on the ground; take advantage of the rebates."
"Once this inventory's depleted, I think you're going to see some changes to the price and to the deals," says Houston Auto Dealers Association chair, Steven Wolf, "My advice to anyone thinking about buying a car: If you're thinking about buying a car, you need to change that thought to action, because it's going to cost more down the road."
When will prices rise?
What we don't know:
Observers expect automakers may try to hold prices steady for 60 to 90 days, to see if there's any improvement in the tariff-situation, but there is no clear word on when, or if, prices may rise. A week ago, Ford announced tarrif-inspired price increases on three models it makes in Mexico.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Auto Dealers Association, The Wall Street Journal and interviews.