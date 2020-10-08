Authorities: Suspect sought after beating woman, forcing her into prostitution

article

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office is searching for a man after police said he beat a woman and forced her into prostitution.



Authorities are looking for Thurman Canton, 34.

Canton is charged with trafficking a person and compelling prostitution.



Back in June, authorities said the Precinct 1 Human Trafficking Unit investigated an outcry from a 23-year-old woman.



Deputies said the investigator learned the victim met Canton in May 2020 through an online dating app. He beat her, transported her to a number of locations, and forced her to walk the streets soliciting sexual services.

The victim was connected with an advocate so she would have the opportunity to receive recovery services.



Investigators said they are looking for others who may have been victimized.



If you have any information that can help, contact the Precinct 1 Human Trafficking Hotline at (832) 927-1650.