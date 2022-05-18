Authorities still searching for Harris County church burglary suspect

article

Authorities need your help identifying a suspect who they said broke into a Harris County church last week.



According to Constable Mark Herman's Office, they responded to the Bammel Church of Christ, located in the 2700 block of FM 1960 West in reference to a burglary.

When deputies arrived, they were able to obtain surveillance video capturing the suspect breaking into the church.

Authorities said, the suspect damaged property inside and stole audio electronics.

Advertisement

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY



The suspect was last seen driving a dark colored 4-door vehicle and appeared to be a fair complexion, heavy set male with a beard.



If you have any information on who the suspect might be, you're asked to call (281) 376-3472 or contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.