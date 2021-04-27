Authorities seek suspect's identity in road rage shooting in north Harris Co.

article

Authorities say a man was shot during a road rage incident in north Harris County, and they are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says the man was shot in his vehicle in the 8700 block of Stagewood Drive on Monday. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Minutes before the shooting, investigators say, the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a suspect at the 7 Days Food Store located in the 19800 block of Kenswick Drive.

The suspect is described only as a black male driving a black Toyota Avalon with an unknown license plate.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a road rage shooting. (Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

Authorities say the suspect followed the victim to Stagewood Drive and fired two rounds into his vehicle, striking him once in the hip.

"If you recognize this suspect or have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement," Constable Mark Herman says.

