Authorities searching for missing grandmother, granddaughter last seen in East Harris Co.

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing grandmother and granddaughter last seen on Friday afternoon.



Authorities are looking for Rolanda Moore, 50, and her two-year-old granddaughter, Majestic.



Thomas Gilliland with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they were last seen in the 14500 block of Corpus Christi in far east Harris County.

Gilliland said Moore is pushing Majestic in a black colored stroller with a black duffle bag. She is wearing a black shirt with Adidas on the back and black colored pants.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact authorities at (713) 755-7427 or (713) 221-6000.