Authorities need your help locating a missing 16-year-old from Freeport.

Officials are looking for 16-year-old Emma Anderson.

Emma is said to be a white female, 5'1" tall, 110 pounds, with blonde air and brown eyes.

Officials say Emma may be in the company of an adult male, and she may travel to Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

If you have seen Emma, call 911, the Freeport Police Department at (979) 239-1211 or 1-800-THE-LOST.