Expand / Collapse search

Authorities searching for 3 men accused of vandalizing Clear Creek ISD property

By
Published 
Galveston
FOX 26 Houston
article

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - Investigators need your help locating three men accused of vandalizing Clear Creek ISD property in April and May. 

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said the burglars broke into Clear Creek High School and Veterans Stadium back in April.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

The same vandals then returned about a month later and damaged property inside the high school. 

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to contact Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-TIPS