Authorities search for couple, 2 kids after deadly shooting in north Harris Co.

article

The sheriff’s office says a suspect and his girlfriend are believed to have taken two children with them as they left the scene of a deadly shooting in north Harris County.

The shooting occurred around 12:42 a.m. Monday in the 16700 block of Ella.

Authorities say an altercation took place earlier in the night between the victim and the suspect. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect left, he came back, there was second physical altercation and the victim was shot.

Authorities say the man, believed to be in his early 20s, died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect fled the scene in a black 2019 Cadillac DTS with paper tags. HCSO says the suspect and his girlfriend are believed to have left the scene with a 1-year-old and an 8-year-old.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is likely that an Amber Alert will be issued.

Advertisement

Authorities say two other children were left at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is working to confirm the relationships of the children to the adults.

Anyone with information can call the HCSO non-emergency number at (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers 713-222-TIPS.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

