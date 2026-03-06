Funeral service Friday for Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis

The Brief A funeral service will be held for Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis on Friday. Deputy Lewis was killed in a Houston hit-and-run crash in February. The service at Second Baptist Church – West Campus begins at noon.



A funeral service will be held on Friday to honor the life of Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Houston last month.

Funeral service for Deputy Kenneth Lewis

The funeral service will be held Friday at Second Baptist Church – West Campus, located at 19449 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77094.

Doors open at 11 a.m., and the service begins at noon.

A Full Police Honors Ceremony will be held outside after the service.

The burial service will be private.

Deputy killed in hit-and-run

The backstory:

Deputy Lewis was hit by a vehicle around 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 21 on I-10 near Eldridge Parkway in west Houston.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Lewis was in his personal vehicle when he stopped to help a driver who was stranded on the freeway. Officials say the deputy was then hit by another vehicle that fled the scene. Deputy Lewis died two days later.

Police described the vehicle that hit him as a black or dark-colored Honda sedan. No arrests have been made.

What they're saying:

Following the death of Deputy Lewis, the sheriff’s office released a statement saying, "Deputy Lewis demonstrated the very best of law enforcement. His selflessness, dedication, and commitment to serving others reflect the core values of our office and the profession he proudly served."