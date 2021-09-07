Two dead following apparent murder-suicide at downtown Houston hotel: HPD

Houston police are on the scene of an apparent murder-suicide that occurred at a downtown hotel.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. at 1777 Walker, which comes back to the Marriott Marquis Hotel.

Police said preliminary information is two people were found dead in the lobby of the hotel.

Authorities said it appears to be a murder-suicide.

No additional information has been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.