Husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide; teen son injured, Houston police say

A husband and wife are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at their Houston home, according to Houston Police homicide detectives. The couple's teenage son was also shot in the incident.

According to initial police reports, HPD officers were responding to a welfare check call at a residence in the 4900 block of South Cancun Drive.

They found three people shot.

Police say the husband shot his wife and then his 17-year-old son before turning the gun on himself.

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene, and their son was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

No word on the motive behind the shooting.