Authorities reminding citizens about when you should call 911

article

Speaking of New Year’s Eve, authorities have some reminders for you, for when you should call 911.

That number is for emergencies only.

RELATED: Houston officials announce $5,000 reward for anyone who reports celebratory gunfire on NYE

Police ask you to be patient and stay on the line and to not hang up until 911 answers as there may be a high call volume.

For non-emergencies, like excessive noise, illegal fireworks, or party complaints, be sure to call 311.