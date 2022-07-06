Authorities need help identifying baby found in SW Houston, looking for his parents

article

Officials need your help identifying a baby boy found at a southwest Houston apartment.

According to the Houston Police Department, the baby was found on July 5 around 12:40 p.m. in the 10300 block of S. Wilcrest Dr. Several attempts were made to find the baby's parents or a guardian, but to no avail.

The child is believed to be between 6 and 10 months with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD at 713-884-3131.