Authorities need help identifying baby found in SW Houston, looking for his parents

Baby boy (Photo courtesy of Houston PD)

HOUSTON - Officials need your help identifying a baby boy found at a southwest Houston apartment. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the baby was found on July 5 around 12:40 p.m. in the 10300 block of S. Wilcrest Dr. Several attempts were made to find the baby's parents or a guardian, but to no avail. 

The child is believed to be between 6 and 10 months with brown eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD at 713-884-3131. 