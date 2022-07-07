Authorities looking for missing teenager last seen Tuesday in Conroe

article

Officials need your help finding a missing teenage girl last seen Tuesday in Conroe, Texas.

Conroe Police Department says Taylor Hardin, 14, was last seen leaving a friend's home in the 10500 block of Sunflower Dr. on Tuesday, July 5. Taylor is described as 5'4" about 165 pounds with hazel eyes and dirty blonde hair.

We're told the 14-year-old was given "a ride by an unsuspecting resident to Houston to an apartment complex" in the 100 block of Avondale St., where investigators say "she met an unknown White male."

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're encouraged to call detectives via phone or email.