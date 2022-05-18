Expand / Collapse search

Authorities looking for man with disabilities missing for nearly 2 weeks

By
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 26 Houston
article

Trevor Sullivan (Photo courtesy of Texas EquuSearch)

HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding a man with disabilities who has been missing for nearly two weeks. 

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

According to Texas EquuSearch, Trevor Sullivan, 20, was last seen May 5 walking near the 11700 block of South Sam Houston Parkway near the southbelt and I-45 in Houston

Sullivan has been described as 5'10" weighing about 260 pounds, having short brown hair, a tan complexion, and green eyes. It's unknown what he was wearing, but say he may have been pulling a blue, welled duffel bag sometime before he disappeared

Officials also say the 20-year-old is diagnosed with intellectual disabilities and walks with a limp due to a previous injury. 

MORE MISSING PERSONS COVERAGE

If you have any information whatsoever concerning Trevor’s disappearance; please call the Harris County Constable Precinct 2 Office at (713) 477-4070 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500