Authorities investigating man's death after his friend found him inside Harris Co. garage, vehicle missing

Harris County authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside his garage and his vehicle was missing.

Authorities were called out to the 17600 block of Olympic Park Lane in reference to an unknown medical emergency.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult male, approximately 45-year-old, unresponsive from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The victim's friend told deputies, he discovered his friend unresponsive after he noticed the garage door open and his friend's car missing.

Authorities said the missing vehicle is a black 2014 Lexus bearing Texas license plate JTJ-2528.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.