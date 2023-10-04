The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two infants in southeast Harris County.

Authorities say family members discovered their twin infants unresponsive in their home Wednesday morning. The incident prompted a call to 911 for immediate assistance.

Emergency responders, including HPD commanders, detectives, and the Public Information Officer (PIO), responded to the call on Linden Creek Lane. The infants were pronounced deceased at around 11:15 a.m.

Preliminary investigations have not revealed any visible signs of trauma on either of the infants.

We will provide more information on this incident as it becomes available.