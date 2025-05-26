'Audrii's Law' signed into effect by Governor Abbott

The Brief Audrii's Law, or House Bill 2000, enforces a person convicted of child grooming in Texas to register as a sex offender. The bill was signed on Saturday by Governor Greg Abbott and will go into effect on Sept. 1, 2025. In 2024, 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham disappeared and was found dead days later. Don Steven McDougal, who was previously charged with enticing a child, pleaded guilty to capital murder for her death.



After being introduced in the Texas Legislature back in January, House Bill 2000, also known as Audrii's Law, was signed by Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday.

The bill will go into effect on Sep. 1, 2025.

RELATED: Texas girl Audrii Cunningham missing: Body found in Trinity River

What is Audrii's Law?

According to the bill, any person convicted of child grooming must register as a sex offender.

Convictions such as enticing a child will now fall under the offense of child grooming.

What happened to Audrii Cunningham?

The backstory:

On Feb. 15, 2024, an AMBER Alert was issued for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham after it was reported she didn't get on her school bus.

Don Steven McDougal, 42, was announced as a person of interest. Officials say he was a friend of Audrii's father and was allowed to live in a trailer behind their house.

SUGGESTED: Audrii Cunningham found dead, timeline of disappearance

He admitted to Polk County authorities he left the house with Audrii the day she went missing. The day after his admission, the 11-year-old's body was found in Trinity River on Highway 59 near Livingston, Texas.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office reports that she died of blunt head trauma, which was caused by homicidal violence.

McDougal was charged with capital murder and pleaded guilty in exchange for a life in prison sentence without the possibility of parole.

Who is Don Steven McDougal?

The backstory:

McDougal has a prior criminal history and was charged with enticing a child in 2007, but wasn’t required to register as a sex offender because of a plea bargain. He received a two-year sentence.

The Saturday following her disappearance, authorities announced that McDougal was being considered a person of interest in the case and had been taken into custody on Friday for an unrelated charge.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Authorities say McDougal was a friend of the family who lived in a camper behind the house where Cunningham lived with her father, grandparents, and other family.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, McDougal would occasionally drop her off at the bus stop or take her to school if she missed the bus.