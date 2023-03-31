A new motion was filed in relation to the Santa Fe shooting case, this time to stop the assigned medical evaluation of the confessed shooter.

According to reports, Attorney General Ken Paxton's Office represents The University of Texas Medical Branch and filed a motion on Thursday opposing Judge Jeth Jones' motion for a new competency review of accused Santa Fe High School shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

On March 10, Judge Jones assigned an independent examiner to review the Pagourtzis competency to stand trial.

PREVIOUS STORY: Confessed Santa Fe shooter's lawyers want judge on case removed, claim bias

Paxton's office claims the court lacks personal jurisdiction over the assigned doctor, Psychiatrist Joseph Penn, to mandate the exam and that he is barred from performing the exam as it goes against policies.

The motion from Attorney General Paxton's Office comes after Pagourtzis' defense team requested Judge Jones be removed from the case.

SUGGESTED: Mother of Santa Fe shooting victim talks to FOX 26 after new call for competency review of admitted shooter

According to court documents, the lawyers claim Judge Jeth Jones met with the North Texas State Hospital Superintendent Jim Smith. NTSH is where confessed Santa Fe High School shooter, Pagourtzis, remains mentally incompetent to stand trial.

The document states Judge Jones, "requested or encouraged that a full competency evaluation be done on the Defendant by an outside expert, notwithstanding the recency of the Court's February 1st. 2023 order finding that Defendant was still incompetent and that said the condition was "expected to continue for more than 90 days."

MORE: Santa Fe Shooting: Victims reach agreement with online ammunition seller who sold bullets to admitted shooter

On March 10, Judge Jones ordered a "disinterest expert experienced and qualified in mental health" to examine his competency to stand trial and submit a report in 30 days.

However, the defense was opposed considering on Feb. 1, the state hospital said he remained mentally incompetent.

In the 2018 school shooting, 10 people were killed and 13 others were injured.