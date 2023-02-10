"I haven't been back to this school in five years. The last day I was here was the day of the shooting," said Rhonda Hart, who lost her daughter Kimberly in the mass shooting.

Justice still alludes loved ones of the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting. The confessed shooter was 17 when he killed 10 of his classmates and teachers.

He remains incompetent to stand trial.

The settlement with Lucky Gunner, which makes them maintain an age verification system, is a victory for families who won't see justice for the unseeable future.

"There is no good reason why there is not a law in the state of Texas that requires ammunition sellers, whether they're brick and mortar or online, to require proof of age before they sell ammunition," said attorney Clint McGuire.

"I still don't know if Kimberly was shot from behind or from the front or with what weapon and what time," Hart said. "I know generally where she was sitting, but that's it. So if we got those reports, it would just give us a sense of closure."

Hart and other crime victims are hoping Senate Bill 435 will become law.

"Any other survivor, like your child was killed in a murder, and it's tied up in court for years, you can actually go to the District Attorney to see all the videos all the body camera video and see all the evidence. But it doesn't become public knowledge, the media wouldn't be entitled to it," said Scott Rice, whose wife Flo was a substitute teacher that got shot in the mass shooting.

"As a mom, I was actively involved when she came into this world, I had a front row seat," said Hart. "And I don't know how she left it."