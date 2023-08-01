The first day of school for Houston area students is fast approaching and the Katy area is hosting a back-to-school event to get you in the spirits.

The Willow Fork Drainage District is hosting a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday located at Central Green at 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard in Katy from 6 to 10 p.m. and FOX 26's Rashi Vats is set to emcee!

This exciting event will have giveaways, dancing, balloon twisting, face painting, and more.

Attendees can also enjoy live entertainment from local band students from various schools and grade levels including elementary, junior high, high school, and college.

The bands include:

Z Alpha

RPM

Shock Machinery

Be sure to go out and enjoy time with family and friends as you prepare for the 2023-24 school year.