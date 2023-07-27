Kids are heading back to school soon and one Houston area campus is offering free haircuts to help them feel confident on the first day of class.

Remington College Greenspoint/North Houston Campus is giving free haircuts to students in the Houston community who are 17 and younger, every week on Tuesday and Thursday from August 1 to 31 thanks to Remington’s cosmetology students.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The haircuts are by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be at the campus located at 11310 Greens Crossing Boulevard, #300.

(Courtesy of Remington College Greenspoint Campus)

To schedule an appointment, call (281) 885-4450.

Remington’s Greenspoint Campus offers several diploma programs, including Cosmetology, Dental Assisting, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC); Medical Assisting; Medical Assisting with X-Ray Tech (limited scope), and Medical Office Administration. It also offers associate degrees in Medical Assisting and Medical Assisting with X-Ray Tech (limited scope).