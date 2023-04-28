Four men are now in custody after they attempted to steal chickens from someone's property in Acres Home.

Houston police were called to the 1100 block of Homer Street in response to a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. Officials say four men in a white car were trying to steal chickens from the property.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 MOBILE APP

The owner came out and shot at the men before they drove away, police say.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Homer Street Shooting (Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

However, the men didn't get far before they crashed into a ditch on De Soto Street. Officers arrived and were able to arrest all four.

SUGGESTED: Thief takes pricey headstones in Pearland, mourning families want them back

HPD says one of the men suffered a gunshot wound in his arm and was taken by an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.