AT&T Playoff Playlist LIVE - Jan 6, 2024 - Contest Rules

KRIV "AT&T PLAYOFF PLAYLIST LIVE" GIVEAWAY RULES



Who Can Enter



1. Entrants must be legal Texas residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of

entry and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.



2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station KRIV

("Sponsor") and College Football Playoff, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion

agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible. The term

"immediate family members" includes spouses, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-

siblings, and children and step-children. The term "household members" refers to people who

share the same residence at least three (3) months out of the year. Participation constitutes

entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Giveaway Rules and Sponsor’s decisions,

which are final and binding in all matters related to the Giveaway. Winning a prize is contingent

upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.



How to Enter



3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one (1) entry per e-mail address, per

person, per day regardless of how many e-mail addresses a person may have and/or use. The

giveaway begins on or about 4:00 a.m. December 11, 2023, and all entries must be received by

11:59 a.m. local time, on December 15, 2023 (the "Giveaway Period"). Entries received after the

Giveaway Period ends will be deemed not entered for purposes of this Contest. The Stations’s

clock is the official time keeping device for this Contest.



4. To enter, go to the contest tab located at www.fox26houston.com/contests, and select

"AT&T Playoff Playlist Live Giveaway" and follow all instructions to fully complete the entry

form. Incomplete and/or incorrect entry forms will be deemed not entered for purposes of this

Contest. An individual, household, and/or immediate family may win only one (1) time during

this Giveaway Period.



5. Sponsor and College Football Playoff are not responsible for error, omission,

interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or

unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone

equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate

transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor

or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor and College Football Playoff are also not

responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to

or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are

late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of KRIV’s

giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY

DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMIND THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF

THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND

SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT

TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT

PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it

becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.



6. One (1) winner will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries on or about

December 15, 2023, on or after 12:00 p.m. local time.

The Prize(s)



7. Subject to verification of eligibility and continued compliance with these Contest Rules,

the winner will receive four (4) wristbands to the "AT&T Playoff Playlist Live" on January 6,

2024 at the Shell Energy Stadium. The approximate retail value of the prize is One thousand

dollars ($1,000). Prize provided by College Football Playoff. Should Winner be unable to attend

on January 6, 2024 for any reason, no substitution of prize will be provided and the winner will

forfeit the prize. The tickets may not transferred and/or sold for any reason.



8. Winner(s) will be notified by phone and/or email on or about the day selected. Winner(s)

must respond to prize notification, complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and

Release, and claim the prize, all in the manner and within the time period communicated by

Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize

notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release

and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner if,

in the Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits. The actual Winner will need to physically

pick up prize (4 wristbands) between the dates of Wednesday January 3rd through Friday

January 5th at KRIVTV, 4261 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX, 77027 and no later than close

of business of KRIV on January 5, 2024. The prize will not be mailed under any circumstances.



9. Prize(s) cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner(s).

The winner(s) cannot assign or transfer prize(s). Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize

of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.



10. The winner(s) are responsible for all local, country, state, and federal taxes on prizes

based on the value of the prize(s) set forth in these rules.



11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals and/or households are eligible

to win only one prize within any 90-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous



12. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.



13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winner(s)’s names,

hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or in any other

media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without addition compensation.



14. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox26houston.com/contests, and Monday

through Friday during normal business hours at KRIV-TV, 4261 Southwest Freeway, Houston,

TX, 77027 for a period of at least 30 days following the end of the entry period of the giveaway.



15. For a list of prize winner(s), send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later

than one year following the end of the entry period, to: 4261 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX

77027, Attn: R. Pegado.



16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where

prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring

registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures

that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or

other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of

the prize(s). In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will

determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.



17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by

these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries,

affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries,

losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use,

or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at

http://www.fox26houston.com/contests.



18. This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Facebook.

Entry information is provided to Sponsor, not to Facebook. Entrants release Facebook from any

all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind related to this giveaway.



19. Opting in to receive further communication is not necessary to enter or win. Agreeing to

receive further communication will not increase your odds of winning.