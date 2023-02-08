Expand / Collapse search

AT&T offering unlimited long-distance calling to Turkey, Syria following major earthquake

HOUSTON - AT&T is stepping in to help those in the U.S. with families in Turkey and Syria stay connected following the devastating earthquake

According to AT&T, from February 7, 2023, through March 9, 2023, consumer and business customers are being offered unlimited long distance calling to and from the U.S. to Turkey and Syria. 

AT&T also said they are offering unlimited SMS texting to and from the U.S. to Turkey. 

AT&T officials said the offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & Prepaid wireless customers, and consumer and business VoIP and landline customers. 

International roaming charges in Turkey and Syria are being waived as well, officials added. That includes all AT&T Postpaid customers. 

For additional information, you can click here