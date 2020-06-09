ATF releases photos, videos of persons of interest in Minneapolis riots

article

Law enforcement has released images and videos of persons of interest in several Minneapolis fires during riots in the city after the death of George Floyd.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured individuals. The ATF also released several videos of people believed to be setting or accelerating fires in Minneapolis.

The buildings that were burned include the Minnesota Transitions Charter School, Minneapolis Police Third Precinct, the Auto Zone and other businesses.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ National Response Team is heading the effort to find the individuals. Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeff Reed said the department is making steady progress in finding the people responsible, but needs the public’s help.

Advertisement

Here is what the ATF says to do if you have any information:

Anyone with information on the identification and whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit information anonymously via www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app, available on Google Play or Apple Apps Store. When using Report It, select “ATF - St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency. Provide as much information as you can relating to the identities and whereabouts of these individuals or upload any videos or photos that may aid in an investigation.

Law enforcement is also looking for more photos or videos of the nights of the riots, specifically of people starting fires or adding additional material or accelerants to the buildings.

The FBI is also looking into individuals who incited or promoted violence of any kind during the riots.

Here is what the FBI says to do if you have any information:

The FBI asks for cooperation from all witnesses who believe they have relevant digital material or tips by calling 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5342) or providing still pictures or videos at: fbi.gov/violence.